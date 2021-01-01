Scarlett Johansson 'to produce and star in Tower of Terror'

Scarlett Johansson is to produce and star in 'Tower of Terror'.

The 36-year-old star has teamed up with Disney for the movie, and Josh Cooley is said to be penning the script.

According to Collider, Johansson will produce the motion picture via her company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia.

A director is yet to have been appointed for the project, and plot details for the film are not known.

But the movie is expected to be based on Disney theme park attraction Tower of Terror.

The ride has already inspired a 1997 horror film starring Steve Guttenberg, Kirsten Dunst, Nia Peeples, and Michael McShane.

Johansson's next movie 'Black Widow' will see her reprise her role as the titular character/ Natasha Romanoff - and it was recently revealed both she and co-star Florence Pugh filmed the motion picture while battling pneumonia.

Director Cate Shortland said: "It was like being in the army. By the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were both shooting while ill with pneumonia."

Earlier this month, Johansson admitted she hopes 'Black Widow' will bring "some resolution" for Marvel fans after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', in which the character was killed off.

She said: "Our goal was for them to feel satisfied with this story.

"That they could maybe have some resolution, I think, with this character's death, in a way. It felt like people wanted that."

'Black Widow' - which is slated for release next month - takes place between the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.