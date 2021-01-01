Alexander Skarsgard to star in Infinity Pool

Alexander Skarsgard is to star in 'Infinity Pool'.

The 44-year-old actor is attached to feature in the sci-fi thriller from director Brandon Cronenberg.

'Infinity Pool' centres on James and Em, who are young, rich, in love and on holiday. Their resort boasts of island tours and gleaming beaches but outside of the hotel gates is something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise.

Neon is co-financing and executive producing Cronenberg's film with Topic Studios, with shooting set to begin in September.

Karen Harnisch, Andrew Cividino, Noah Segal, Rob Cotterill, Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn are all producing the movie.

Alexander will executive produce with Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller, Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie.

The star recently appeared in the monster flick 'Godzilla vs. Kong', which was released earlier this year after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and hailed the movie as "visually extraordinary".

Speaking during filming, Alexander said: "We've been shooting for two months, we were in Hawaii for a month we were in Australia for a month and I fly back tomorrow morning to continue. I'm having so much fun, I'm loving it I really am.

"It's quite different for 'The Aftermath', and from most movies I've been doing the past two years I've done a lot of slightly more cerebral, emotionally intense dramas. So in that way it was quite cathartic and it was exciting to something big and fun and I love the character I play in it and visually it's pretty extraordinary."