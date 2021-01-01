Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

Drake & Josh actor Drake Bell has changed his plea to guilty amid allegations of attempted child endangerment.



In an online court hearing on Wednesday, the former teen star confessed to the count, as well as to a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.



The first charge is a fourth-degree felony, which carries a possible 18-month prison sentence, and the second is considered a first-degree misdemeanour.



The Cleveland, Ohio judge accepted the actor/singer's plea and he will be sentenced on 12 July.



The accusations date back to an incident on 1 December, 2017, when Bell was scheduled to perform at a club in Cleveland. The then-31-year-old was reportedly caught engaging in an inappropriate chat with the unidentified victim.



According to TMZ, Drake, now 34, met the girl online, and in the months before the concert, allegedly sent the underage victim suggestive social media messages.



He was indicted last month and released after paying a $2,500 (£1,800) bond. He initially protested his innocence in his previous court hearing on 3 June, when he was ordered to stay away from his alleged victim.