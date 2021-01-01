Kim Kardashian wins full restraining order against alleged stalker

Kim Kardashian has been granted a three year restraining order against a man who has allegedly been attempting to gain access to her California home.



The reality TV star initially obtained a temporary protection order against Charles Peter Zelenoff in May, after she claimed he has been harassing her for months and had been protesting his love for the mother-of-four.



Her lawyers filed paperwork to have the ruling put in place for five years, citing Kardashian's fears for her safety and that of her family, but during a hearing on Wednesday, the judge only agreed to extend the order to three years.



The official cited a lack of evidence to indicate Zelenoff had been actually threatening her, but agreed there was basis to her allegations of stalking, reports TMZ.



Zelenoff, who appeared before the judge, didn't fight the order. He must now stay at least 100 yards away from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star at all times for the next three years.