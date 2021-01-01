Jennifer Aniston is 'buddies' with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is adamant there's "no oddness at all" between herself and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, insisting they are "buddies".



The stars divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, but they have rekindled their friendship in recent years, following Pitt's 2016 separation from his second wife Angelina Jolie.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was even invited to join in the fun at Aniston's 50th birthday celebrations in 2019, and they famously shared a touching moment on the red carpet as their paths crossed at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.



The exes most recently enjoyed a public reunion online in September for a charity table read of 1982 teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Aniston admitted she had a blast.



"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she told U.S. shockjock Howard Stern of the event. "We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it (the table read) and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be (awkwardness). We had fun, and it was for a great cause, (Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit) CORE."



Meanwhile, Aniston was quizzed about her Friends co-star and onscreen love interest David Schwimmer, after they each previously admitted to having crushes on one another during the sitcom's heyday.



"He was lovely, David was great," she said.



Asked why she didn't "bang" the actor, Aniston replied, "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked.



"The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into (their characters) Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."



"But no, we never, on my life (got together in real life)," she shared, before turning to her fellow interviewees and co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for their backing. "And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me..."



"I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no," she added.