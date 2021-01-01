Tristan Thompson granted default judgement in lawsuit against paternity accuser

Tristan Thompson has been granted a $52,901 (£37,885) default judgement in his libel lawsuit against paternity accuser Kimberly Alexander.



The Boston Celtics basketball star - the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, three, and son Prince, four, with ex Jordan Craig - sued Alexander last year to stop her from continuing to claim he is her son's biological dad, after DNA test results came back negative twice.



Thompson initially requested $100,000 (£72,000) in damages, blaming the controversy for costing him various endorsement deals, but Alexander failed to respond to the suit, meaning that the sportsman was awarded a default ruling in his favour.



And despite his request for more money in damages, he has been awarded $52,000 - due to a lack of specific evidence to support his claim of lost opportunities - $50,000 (£35,800) in general damages and $2,901.95 (£2,078) in costs.



The formal judgement in the case is expected 26 July.



Alexander insisted the case has not been finalised as she posted on her Instagram Stories: "Um why are people jumping for joy when it's obviously another court date."



Referencing the recent claims that Thompson's infidelity had led to another split from Khloe, she added: "Oh maybe cause of cheating rumours they got excited to post it on tmz."