Ariel Winter calls out Modern Family co-stars for reunion snub

Ariel Winter has jokingly called out her Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sarah Hyland after she failed to land an invite to a reunion picnic.

Vergara and her husband, fellow actor Joe Manganiello, spent the weekend catching up with the Colombian beauty's old colleagues Hyland and Ferguson, who also brought his husband Justin Mikita and baby son Beckett to the casual Los Angeles gathering.

They each shared photos of the picnic on Instagram, with Vergara writing in her caption, "Park day picniiiic!!! (sic) I love you guys! Missed u so much (sic)!!!"

The pictures caught Winter's attention and she made light of her absence from the date, as well as that of her TV brother Nolan Gould.

Commenting on one snap, she wrote, "did mine and @nolangould's invite get sent to the dunphy house because you know we don't live there anymore guys (sic)!!!!!!"

Winter, Gould, and Hyland all played the kids of Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell's characters Claire and Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, which wrapped its 11th and final season last year.

The pair weren't the only stars missing from the low-key reunion - in addition to Bowen and Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, and Rico Rodriguez were also not present for the picnic.