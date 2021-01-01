Renee Zellweger dating TV personality Ant Anstead

Renee Zellweger has reportedly embarked on a new relationship with British TV presenter Ant Anstead.



Just days after Anstead finalised his divorce from Flip & Flop host Christina Haack, whom he split from in September, he is said to have already moved on with the Oscar winner.



According to TMZ, Anstead met Zellweger earlier this month after teaming up to shoot an episode of his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride. They hit it off, and have since started dating.



Celebrity IOU Joyride features Anstead and his co-host Cristy Lee helping stars surprise a loved one with a unique car transformation.



In addition to the Bridget Jones's Diary actress, guests on the upcoming show include Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, and James Marsden.



Representatives for the rumoured new couple have yet to comment on the romance news.



Zellweger was last linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II, and used to be married to country superstar Kenny Chesney until their split in 2005.



Meanwhile, Anstead and Haack were married for less than two years before separating. They share custody of one-year-old son Hudson, while Anstead also has two kids from a previous relationship.