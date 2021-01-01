Ashley Tisdale giving baby formula following 'hard' breastfeeding journey

Ashley Tisdale has chosen to feed her baby girl formula after realising breastfeeding was simply not working out.

The High School Musical actress welcomed daughter Jupiter Iris with composer husband Christopher French in March, but she has unfortunately had problems trying to breastfeed from the beginning.

"You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy. But no one tells you how hard it really is," she wrote in a new entry on her Frenshe website.

"I think there's this pressure around the subject of breastfeeding and that those who do it are the best moms, but that's not true. Our journey started on day one in the hospital when Jupiter was having trouble latching."

Tisdale continued trying to breastfeed, but newborn Jupiter was "frustrated" and so was the first-time mum. She started pumping and feeding her daughter breastmilk via a bottle, but hated the pumping process.

"I pumped all day, and never looked forward to pumping. I would look at the pump like it held me back from really being in the moment with Juju and enjoying my first weeks of motherhood," she explained. "At that point, I turned to my husband and said 'I feel like we're striving and not thriving with this breast milk situation.'"

Concerned her daughter wasn't having a good experience when nursing or "getting the best nutrition," she decided to try baby formula, and she now has "that same special moment with your baby that you do with breastfeeding".

"You're still looking into your baby's eyes, whether it's with your breast or a bottle," added the Voices in My Head singer. "I felt great knowing that there was another option out there for us. And Jupiter loves it, which makes me the happiest! So, it might not have been an easy ride from the start, but I'm glad we found something that's trusted and works for us."