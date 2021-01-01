Josh Gad salutes Conan O'Brien as his late-night talk show comes to an end

Josh Gad and Mindy Kaling led tributes to Conan O'Brien on Thursday night as the late-night TV legend bowed out of his namesake show after 11 seasons.

After 28 years on late-night TV and 11 years on the network TBS, Conan concluded his self-titled programme on Thursday and famous friends and fans alike were watching, with many saluting the talk show staple.

Honouring the TV favourite after his last show aired, Frozen star Josh tweeted: "There are few with guaranteed spots in the Comedy Hall of Fame, but @ConanOBrien is one of those folks who has reigned supreme in every single comedic endeavor he has set out to achieve. As his hosting path comes to an end, I am certain the best is yet to come. Lots of love!"

Actress Mindy wrote, "Congrats @ConanOBrien@TeamCoco! You’re the best of the best. Thanks for always being the funniest person in the room, but more importantly, being kind."

Actress and comedienne Lauren Lapkus was also among the fans saluting Conan on Thursday, revealing on Instagram she

loved staying up late to watch Late Night with Conan O'Brien, adding: "I always dreamed of getting to be on the show. I put it on my vision board and eventually got to show that to him and even return as a guest a couple more times.

"So cool to have a dream like that come true. Tons of fun getting to do a sketch with him, @wildhorsesshow, and @eggyboom for Comic Con and eventually having him as a guest on Wild Horses live at @largolosangeles. It's the end of an era..."

There were also tributes from Bob Saget, Kyle MacLachlan, Jeff Ross, Bill Burr, Denis Leary, and Brit John Cleese, who tweeted: "Congrats to this funny young man @ConanOBrien on 28 years of his late night programs. One of my absolute favourite talk show hosts, looking forward to your next adventure my friend!"

Conan is now developing a weekly variety show for streaming service HBO Max as part of a new deal with WarnerMedia.