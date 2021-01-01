Jonny Lee Miller to play John Major in The Crown

Jonny Lee Miller has been cast as former British Prime Minister John Major in the fifth and final season of The Crown.



The casting of the actor, who is best known for playing Sick Boy in Trainspotting and the modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes in TV drama Elementary, was announced on The Crown's Twitter account on Friday.



The announcement of Miller's new role as caused a mixed response on Twitter, with many critics questioning the resemblance between the two.



Major succeeded Margaret Thatcher - who was portrayed by Gillian Anderson in the show - to serve as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997. His time in office coincided with the last few years of Princess Diana's life.



He joins a new roster of previously announced actors, with Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville taking over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki starring as Princess Diana following Emma Corrin's run.



The cast is rounded out by Dominic West as Prince Charles and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.



The fifth and final season of the Netflix drama, which will be set in the early 1990s, a turbulent period in the royal family, is reportedly set to start in July, reports Variety.