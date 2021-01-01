Small Axe and The Cave round out 2021 Peabody Awards winners

Steve McQueen's anthology series Small Axe and Oscar-nominated Syrian crisis film The Cave have been named the last winners of the 2021 Peabody Awards.



The two latest additions to a group that also includes Ted Lasso, Michaela Coel's acclaimed drama I May Destroy You, and The Good Lord Bird were announced on Thursday to conclude four days of recognition for media and broadcast highlights from the past year.



A total of 30 awards were handed out by scholars at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.



Other winners announced on Thursday included LGBTQ rights documentary Welcome to Chechnya.



The full list of picks also features Oscar-nominated Time, Netflix's Crip Camp and Immigration Nation, Disney Channel's The Owl House, and Apple TV+'s Stillwater.



Last week, the Peabodys panel handed Ava DuVernay's Array its Institutional Award, while newswoman Judy Woodruff received the Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity.