Amy Poehler enjoyed surprise visit to sex club

Amy Poehler once visited a sex club by mistake - but found it was her "kind of scene".

The Parks and Recreation star began her career with the Second City improvisational comedy troupe in Chicago, Illinois, and when the castmembers were once on tour in Texas, they "stumbled" on an unusual nightspot.

"I love Texas, I love Texans..., because they tell it like it is and they like to party and they like to have a good time," Amy tells America's The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We just stumbled across a weird place one night, and when I say stumbled, I have no memory of how we got there… or who told us about it.

"It was an S&M (sadism and masochism) club but everyone was a little tired. So there was a really nice like, older lady, smoking a cigarette, kind of very lazily hitting some guy with a whip..."

And after she'd got over the initial shock of finding herself at such a raunchy venue, Poehler decided the place wasn't so bad.

"It was my kind of scene," she quips. "Everybody looked like they had had a long day but they were so nice…."