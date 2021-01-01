Cardi B didn't need to think twice about F9 role

Cardi B jumped at the opportunity to make a guest appearance in the Fast & Furious film franchise after receiving an offer from Vin Diesel.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who made her movie debut in Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers in 2019, joins the cast of F9 as Leysa, and she admits it was a no-brainer to sign on for the "powerful" role.

"Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I'm like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious! Get me there, put me on a plane!'," she smiled in a promotional video.

"I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman. She's just that b**ch...!"

Cardi was all the more excited to represent for her community as an Afro-Latina, and share the screen with franchise regular, rapper-turned-actor Ludacris, as tech expert Tej, and reggaeton star Don Omar, who reprises his role as Santos for F9.

"I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & The Furious... then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope," she beamed.

Cardi had nothing but praise for leading man Diesel, adding: "Being around Vin, he's just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I'm just so excited. He's just such a bad a**."

The hip-hop sensation also took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her joy at being a part of the high-octane movie, admitting she will be among the film fans checking out F9 in U.S. theatres when it opens on 25 June.

"I can't wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven't seen my scenes yet!" she tweeted. "That's the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I'm sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD (sic)...!"

F9, which has already become a huge hit in the global market, also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and John Cena.