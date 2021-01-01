Jordana Brewster: 'I'm already planning my second wedding in my head'

Jordana Brewster's relationship with Mason Morfit is going so well that the actress is "already planning" her second wedding in her head.



The Fast and Furious actress found love with Mason following her split from husband Andrew Form, and opened up about the changes in her life in an essay for America's Glamour magazine.



In the piece, Jordana recalled her first kiss with Mason - which came at the airport in San Francisco after she flew out to see him just four days after she separated from Andrew - as well as how her other half helps keep her grounded and calls her out whenever she gets ahead of herself.



"I still speed up sometimes. I'm already planning my second wedding in my head. But I stop myself when I get that rushed, buzzy feeling. I stop. I breathe. I write. Mason also calls me on it, which is helpful. I found it. I found him. I can slow down. And I do," she wrote.



"Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line. With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."



Jordana and Andrew were married from 2007 to 2020, and share two sons - Julian, seven, and Rowan, five.