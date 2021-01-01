Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez agree to summer vacation plans with son

Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez have struck a deal to share joint custody of their son Maceo.



The stars have agreed to modify their regular custody schedule during the summer to ensure they both get to vacation with their child, according to The Blast.



Halle and Olivier have mapped out a series of dates and details for summer fun with their son, allowing them both to travel with "no restrictions".



Maceo's parents have agreed he will be accompanied by his nanny if either Halle or Olivier are unavailable.



The former couple has also agreed to meet and confer and exchange airline and transportation details relating to Maceo's travel plans.



Monster's Ball actress Halle and French film star Martinez wed in France in July 2013 and Maceo was born in October 2013. They split in 2015 and the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.



Halle also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Nahla with her former partner, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.