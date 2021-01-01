Larry King and Alex Trebek honoured with posthumous Daytime Emmys

- NEWS
Late TV icons Larry King and Alex Trebek were among the award winners at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.
King was named Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for Larry King Now, while longtime Jeopardy! star Trebek landed the Outstanding Game Show Host honour.
His show also picked up Outstanding Game Show.
Elsewhere, it was a great night for pop star Kelly Clarkson, who was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, while her namesake daytime show scored Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.
Jada Pinkett Smith's family talk show, Red Table Talk, also picked up a gong - for Outstanding Informative Talk Show - but the ceremony's big winner was soap General Hospital, which scored six awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
The main list of winners is as follows:
Outstanding Drama Series:
General Hospital
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood - The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Maurice Benard - General Hospital
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Marla Adams - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Max Gail - General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series:
Cady McClain - Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series:
Victoria Konefal - Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Limited Drama Series:
Studio City
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series:
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series:
General Hospital
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:
Larry King - Larry King Now
Outstanding Informative Talk Show:
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Game Show Host:
Alex Trebek - Jeopardy!
Outstanding Game Show:
Jeopardy!
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:
Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Outstanding Culinary Host:
Ina Garten - Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Outstanding Entertainment News Program:
Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special:
Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:
The People’s Court
Outstanding Morning Show:
CBS Sunday Morning
Outstanding Daytime Special Event:
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space.