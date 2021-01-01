Larry King and Alex Trebek honoured with posthumous Daytime Emmys

Late TV icons Larry King and Alex Trebek were among the award winners at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.



King was named Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for Larry King Now, while longtime Jeopardy! star Trebek landed the Outstanding Game Show Host honour.



His show also picked up Outstanding Game Show.



Elsewhere, it was a great night for pop star Kelly Clarkson, who was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, while her namesake daytime show scored Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.



Jada Pinkett Smith's family talk show, Red Table Talk, also picked up a gong - for Outstanding Informative Talk Show - but the ceremony's big winner was soap General Hospital, which scored six awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.



The main list of winners is as follows:







Outstanding Drama Series:



General Hospital







Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series:



Jacqueline MacInnes Wood - The Bold and the Beautiful







Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series:



Maurice Benard - General Hospital







Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:



Marla Adams - The Young and the Restless







Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:



Max Gail - General Hospital







Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series:



Cady McClain - Days of Our Lives







Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series:



Victoria Konefal - Days of Our Lives







Outstanding Limited Drama Series:



Studio City







Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series:



The Young and the Restless







Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series:



General Hospital







Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:



Larry King - Larry King Now







Outstanding Informative Talk Show:



Red Table Talk







Outstanding Game Show Host:



Alex Trebek - Jeopardy!







Outstanding Game Show:



Jeopardy!







Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:



Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show







Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:



The Kelly Clarkson Show







Outstanding Culinary Host:



Ina Garten - Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro







Outstanding Entertainment News Program:



Entertainment Tonight







Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special:



Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama







Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:



The People’s Court







Outstanding Morning Show:



CBS Sunday Morning







Outstanding Daytime Special Event:



Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space.