NEWS

Larry King and Alex Trebek honoured with posthumous Daytime Emmys

5 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Late TV icons Larry King and Alex Trebek were among the award winners at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

King was named Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for Larry King Now, while longtime Jeopardy! star Trebek landed the Outstanding Game Show Host honour.

His show also picked up Outstanding Game Show.

Elsewhere, it was a great night for pop star Kelly Clarkson, who was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, while her namesake daytime show scored Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

Jada Pinkett Smith's family talk show, Red Table Talk, also picked up a gong - for Outstanding Informative Talk Show - but the ceremony's big winner was soap General Hospital, which scored six awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The main list of winners is as follows:



Outstanding Drama Series:

General Hospital



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood - The Bold and the Beautiful



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Maurice Benard - General Hospital



Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Marla Adams - The Young and the Restless



Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Max Gail - General Hospital



Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series:

Cady McClain - Days of Our Lives



Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series:

Victoria Konefal - Days of Our Lives



Outstanding Limited Drama Series:

Studio City



Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series:

The Young and the Restless



Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series:

General Hospital



Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:

Larry King - Larry King Now



Outstanding Informative Talk Show:

Red Table Talk



Outstanding Game Show Host:

Alex Trebek - Jeopardy!



Outstanding Game Show:

Jeopardy!



Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show



Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:

The Kelly Clarkson Show



Outstanding Culinary Host:

Ina Garten - Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro



Outstanding Entertainment News Program:

Entertainment Tonight



Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special:

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama



Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:

The People’s Court



Outstanding Morning Show:

CBS Sunday Morning



Outstanding Daytime Special Event:

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space.

LATEST NEWS