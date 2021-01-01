F9 star Nathalie Emmanuel doesn't have a driving licence

Nathalie Emmanuel can't believe she's part of the action-packed car film F9 because she doesn't actually have a driving licence.



In the new movie, Nathalie's character Ramsey hilariously reveals that she doesn't know how to drive, despite being part of the team for three films, but is left with no choice but to steer a truck throughout the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.



And the Game of Thrones star has now admitted she is very similar to her character as she can't officially get behind the wheel either.



"I never got my licence," she divulged in an interview with Essence. "It's funny, because I don't drive either, and it was fun to kind of laugh at that.



"I started learning to drive when I was, like, 17 and then I started acting and I was just, like, busy. I was either busy or broke - that's the life of an actor, really! And it's only in recent years that I've actually had the time and the finances to do it, because it's expensive. It's expensive to learn in England, especially.



"But now I've got a bit more time where I can maybe try and get an intensive course in and finally get it. I actually know how to drive a car, I just haven't got the legal license that says you can do it without getting arrested."



F9, also featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena, was released in U.S. cinemas last week.