Steven Spielberg donates $1 million to aid school children in Los Angeles

Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw have donated $1 million (£715,000) to kick off the L.A. Education Recovery Fund.

With additional support from the Wasserman Foundation and other organisations, the couple's multi-year initiative aims to share $7 million (£5 million) between 55 charities offering enrichment programmes for up to 50,000 public school children from low-income backgrounds.

"Our kids in L.A. public schools are among those who have borne the brunt of a pandemic that laid bare and deepened the inequities that exist in our city and in our country," actress Capshaw and Spielberg said in a statement.

"The L.A. Education Recovery Fund is an opportunity to step up and surround them with the support they need. L.A.'s kids are resilient and if we rally behind them, in partnership with families, educators and communities, we can do our part to help them get back on track."