Benedict Cumberbatch set for Dungeons and Dragons

Benedict Cumberbatch has reportedly been cast in 'Dungeons & Dragons'.

The 44-year-old actor - who narrated an animated short film adaptation of the beloved fantasy tabletop role-playing game last month - is now set to be part of the upcoming big screen blockbuster starring the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "After narrating the animated film, Benedict couldn’t not be in the film version.

“Filming has been in the UK too, so it was convenient for him travel-wise.”

Cumberbatch is no stranger to the world of fantasy adaptations, having voiced both Smaug and Sauron in Peter Jackson's 'The Hobbit' trilogy.

Meanwhile, 'Dungeons & Dragons' - which is set to be released in 2023 - has been shooting on location at the likes of Wells Cathedral in Somerset and Alnwick Castle in Northumberland.

And earlier this year, it was reported Hugh Grant had signed on to play the villain in the movie.

At the time, it was noted that the plot of the movie - which will be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley - and how Hugh's character will fit in is being kept a secret.

'Dungeons & Dragons' - now owned by Hasbro - was designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, and first published in 1974 by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. (TSR) and is a tactical war game played out using mythical miniature figurines and platforms to create armies, kingdoms and weaponry and polyhedral dice and are used to resolve random events.

The game was previously brought to the big screen in a 2000 movie starring Marlon Wayans, Zoe McLellan and Jeremy Irons, however, the movie flopped at the box office.