Ewan McGregor welcomes baby with girlfriend

Ewan McGregor has quietly become a dad again at the age of 50.

The Scottish star and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, have welcomed a baby boy.

Ewan's daughter Clara confirmed the big news by posting sweet snaps on social media.

The actors, who met and fell in love while filming TV drama Fargo together in 2017, never revealed Winstead's pregnancy.

"Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," Clara wrote beneath a shot of herself cradling the newborn in her arms.

The baby is Ewan's first son - he and his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, share three biological daughters, Clara, Esther, and Jamyan, and they adopted a baby girl, called Anouk, a decade ago.

He and Eve split in 2017 and their divorce was finalised in August last year.

Clara previously was very outspoken about her father's new romance after a fan tagged a photo of Ewan and Mary, 36, sharing a kiss at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, calling the actress "the most beautiful and talented woman on earth".

"Most beautiful and talented woman on earth???" she responded. "Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash."

Several months later, Ewan's daughter acknowledged the immaturity of her Instagram post, adding: "I was angry and upset."

"There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with - not to make excuses or anything - but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment," she explained.