Olly Alexander denies landing Doctor Who role

Olly Alexander has denied he is set to take over the lead role in iconic BBC series Doctor Who.



Representatives for the It's a Sin star shot down rumours of his supposed casting following recent speculation the Years & Years singer was in the running for the iconic role, which is currently occupied by Jodie Whittaker.



Alexander played Ritchie Tozer in the critically-acclaimed drama, which is set against the backdrop of the rise of AIDS in the 1980s, and the show's creator, Russell T. Davies, who also helms the Time Lord series, was reported to be championing the star.



"Olly is on the verge of being announced as the new Doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage," British tabloid The Sun claimed. "He's been heavily promoted for the role by Russell - who he's worked closely with on other projects."



However, Alexander's management denied the casting in a witty statement filled with Doctor Who references on Monday.



"Even though Olly is often contacted by cybermen, I'm afraid I have to exterminate this speculation," a spokesperson for Alexander wrote on Instagram. "As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn't true. As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being."



It has also not been confirmed that Whittaker is stepping down from the role.