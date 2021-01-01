James Corden revising Spill Your Guts segment following cultural insensitivity accusations

James Corden is to revise his recurring Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment after being accused of "continuously mocking" Asian food on his talk show.



Earlier this year, the Late Late Show host found himself in hot water due to the segment, which sees celebrity guests given the option of eating "gross" foods or answering a personal question.



Following artist and activist Kim Saira's viral TikTok video, which showed Corden presenting his guests with a 1000-year-old egg, pig blood curd and balut (a duck embryo) - the latter of which is a traditional Filipino food - Saira started a petition calling for the end of the segment, which she called "incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive" and claimed it "encourages anti-Asian racism".



Her petition has received over 45,000 signatures.



In response to the backlash, Corden told Howard Stern during a recent radio interview that while they are planning to keep playing Spill Your Guts on his show, they will change the foods being offered.



"We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods," he said. "As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."



Instead, they are planning to include more diet-destroying foods, as Corden explained: "In the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers."