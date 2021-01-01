Freida Pinto pregnant

Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto is pregnant.

The actress has revealed she's expecting her first child with photographer fiancé Cory Tran.

Pinto showed off her growing baby bump in a photo she shared with her 378,000 Instagram followers on Monday, captioning the shot: "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"

The father-to-be shared the same snap and caption on his own Instagram page.

The baby news comes seven months after the couple announced its engagement in November.

"It all makes sense now," Freida gushed on Instagram at the time. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense... Where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart."

The couple started dating in 2017 and went public with the relationship in September 2018.