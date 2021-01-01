Kim Kardashian providing Team USA with SKIMS loungewear for Olympics

Kim Kardashian is to provide members of Team USA with loungewear from her SKIMS line for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the launch of a limited-edition collection, comprised of cosy loungewear, undergarments, and pyjamas, with each item emblazoned with the Team USA logo and American flag.

In the accompanying caption, Kim explained that her former step-father, Olympic gold medallist Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, had instilled in her a deep respect for athletes when she was growing up.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honour being a part of the Olympics embodied. I travelled with my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner's and at every stop I would buy an Olympic T-shirt as a souvenir," she wrote. "When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I've spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle."

Athletes Alex Morgan, Dalilah Muhammad, A'ja Wilson, Haley Anderson, and Scout Bassett model the designs in a campaign snapped by Vanessa Beecroft.

"We're so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo," Kim added in a statement. "These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. Skims is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we're excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."

Pieces from the collection will also be available to buy from the SKIMS website next month.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to kick off on 23 July in Tokyo, Japan.