Pierce Brosnan salutes departing James Bond star Daniel Craig

Pierce Brosnan has applauded his James Bond successor Daniel Craig, insisting the actor can walk away from the franchise with his head held high.



Craig will end his tenure as 007 with No Time To Die, and the man he replaced as Bond admits he has been very impressed with what the Knives Out star has done with the iconic character.



"He was magnificent and he can walk away head up, shoulders back," Brosnan told People. "He truly left an indelible mark on the franchise.



"My time and years of doing it... was one to be cherished and one that is a gift that keeps giving, having played that role."



Brosnan, who played Bond from 1995 to 2002, also has a view on who should take over from Craig, agreeing with fans that Idris Elba and Tom Hardy should be favourites.



"Idris is such a powerful presence and (has) such a great voice tensity. He would be magnificent," the former Bond explains. "And Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy - both men can.



“I think now that Daniel has left such an indelible footprint, they can go in many different ways."



Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden and Sam Heughan are also among the favourites to succeed Craig as the suave British spy.



No Time To Die is scheduled to appear in cinemas from September.