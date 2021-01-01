Gal Gadot welcomes third child

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is a mum again.

The Israeli actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she had given birth to her third child, a little girl named Daniella.

Sharing a shot of her family gathered around the newborn, Gal wrote: "My sweet family. I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health (sic)."

Gal and her husband, Yaron Varsano, also share daughters Maya, three, and Alma, nine.

Shortly after the 36-year-old shared the happy news, a number of her celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages.

"Wowza! 3 little girls! How fun is that?" wrote Chelsea Handler, while designer Anine Bing commented, "Awww. CONGRATS beautiful soul."