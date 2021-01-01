Tara Reid had eggs frozen for potential parenthood journey

Actress Tara Reid has frozen her eggs in the event she one day decides to become a mother.



The American Pie star admits she doesn't feel strongly either way about starting her own family, and although she's decided to leave it up to fate, she wanted to give herself options if she ever chose to have children of her own.



"Will I have kids? Let's see what is in store for me. It's not a no, and it's not a yes," the 45-year-old star told syndicated columnist Allison Kugel.



"I have gotten my eggs frozen so there is definitely the potential of that. If it is meant to be, it will happen. If not, I'm very comfortable where I'm at."



Reid went on to reveal that for now she is happy caring for her pet dogs, Beso and Bella.



"I feel like I'm a mum already," she explained. "I have two dogs that I'm so attached to. I take them everywhere I go. These dogs have probably been to eight different countries. Right now, that is where I'm at."



While kids may not be on the cards in the near future, the Sharknado actress has considered the possibility of tying the knot.



"I definitely see myself being in a place where I'm excited and happy about producing and acting, and maybe married," she said of her plan for the next five years. "I have great friends, so just to keep my friends close (too). I don't have many friends, just ones that are my favourite and best, and we would do anything for each other."