The Weeknd to play secret cult leader in Euphoria creator's new series

The Weeknd is set to make his drama debut as the leader of a secret cult.

The Blinding Lights singer has signed on to play a charismatic club boss in Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's new HBO series The Idol, reports Variety.

The star, real name Abel Tesfaye, will also co-write and executive produce the series, which centres around his character's illicit relationship with a female pop singer and will be based in Los Angeles.

Reza Fahim, who is The Weeknd's creative director, will also be involved in the show's creation.

Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner and joins Mary Laws as co-writer and executive producer for the project.

The Idol will be Tesfaye's first character role, but he is known for portraying diverse characters for his outlandish music videos.

He also made a memorable cameo playing himself in Adam Sandler's 2019 film Uncut Gems.