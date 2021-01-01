Amber Tamblyn leads tributes to TV dad Stuart Damon

Amber Tamblyn has paid tribute to her TV dad Stuart Damon, after the General Hospital star died on Tuesday aged 84.

Damon, who played Dr. Alan Quartermaine on the soap for more than three decades, passed away after struggling with renal failure for the last several years.

And Tamblyn - who starred as his adopted daughter Emily Quartermaine on the programme - was quick to remember her late co-star, as she shared several throwback images from the set on her Twitter page.

"Brokenhearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon," she wrote. "He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for seven years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person.

"He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend."

Other General Hospital stars also took to social media to pay tribute to Damon, with Nancy Lee Grahn - who has played Alexis Davis Jacks on the show since 1996 - also referencing the late star's turn as the Prince opposite Lesley Ann Warren in a 1965 TV movie remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

"What a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man. He truly was Charming. What a pleasure it was to work with his iconic self. Condolences to his family. RIP Stuie. #StuartDamon," she wrote.

General Hospital veteran Genie Francis shared a throwback of herself with Damon and wrote: "I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life. I am very sad today. #StuartDamon #GH."

Damon also appeared on Days of Our Lives and As the World Turns, as well as Diagnosis Murder, Fantasy Island, Perry Mason, Mike Hammer and Hotel.