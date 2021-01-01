Allison Mack lands three years behind bars for her part in sex cult NXIVM

Actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to serve three years behind bars for her role in recruiting women to sex cult NXIVM.

The Smallville star pleaded guilty in 2019 on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the group's leader, but she helped prosecutors convict him by handing over audio and emails.

He was convicted in 2019 on seven charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and forced labour conspiracy, and sentenced last October to 120 years in prison.

Lawyers for Mack, who supervised several "slaves" and was Raniere's second in command, argued she should receive a light sentence if prison time was necessary as she had "turned her life around and earnestly dedicated herself to rehabilitation, renunciation of Keith Raniere and those who supported him, and making amends".

They added, "She is now well on her way to once again being a productive member of society."

Mack recently said she has experienced "overwhelming shame" and called her time as part of the NXIVM cult "the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life".

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," she said in a pre-sentencing statement. "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly."

Prior to sentencing, actress Catherine Oxenberg's daughter, who was among Raniere's victims, insisted she'd be insulted if Mack landed a light sentence for her role as NXIVM's "co-leader".

India Oxenberg told Good Morning America, "She was the most charismatic co-leader that anyone could ask for. Her worst quality is... she dehumanised people. She was inhumane and that's hard to come back from."

She claims Mack recruited her for what she thought was a self-help group.

Her mother state, "It feels like Allison's invitation was just seducing you into hell, and then she had to fight to get out."

Meanwhile, India revealed she recently received a surprise letter from Mack and admitted it was "so sad".

"It was the first communication that I'd seen from her that actually kinda felt like her," she explained. "It wasn't the cult person. I felt both sympathetic but also it was very clear to me that this was someone who really did struggle with empathy.

"I do believe that she has been able to see that she did wrong and hurt people and that she has denounced Keith Raniere."