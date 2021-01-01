Don Cheadle quietly wed during Covid-19 crisis

Don Cheadle started 2021 as a married man.

The Avengers: Endgame star has revealed he quietly tied the knot with actress Bridgid Coulter, his partner of 28 years, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He shared the news as part of an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, as he chatted to guest host Wanda Sykes.

"You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married," Sykes recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh d**n, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid!'

"I was like, 'What the hell happened, man?'" she joked. "I think I just text something back, like, 'Hey, if you're happy, I'm happy for you...' I was like, 'Cheadle went Hollywood!'"

Sykes also admitted her response wasn't as joyful as it could have been, because she thought the longtime couple was already husband and wife.

"I mean, that's understandable given that we've been together 28 years before we got married," Cheadle responded. "I hold you blameless."

The 56-year-old and Coulter, his co-star in 1997 film Rosewood, first began dating in 1992. They are parents to daughters Ayana and Imani.