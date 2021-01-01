Ronda Rousey expecting daughter

Ronda Rousey is expecting a baby girl.

The former UFC champion and WWE star, who has made a name for herself as an actress in recent years, is expecting her first child with fellow fighter husband Travis Browne.

And in a gender reveal video on Tuesday, the pair revealed they are having a daughter.

They broke the news to fans in anime style, in a clip shared to Ronda's YouTube page, and explained that they hadn't wanted to do an elaborate gender reveal considering what's going on in the world.

Instead, the words "it's a girl" appeared as a green egg hatched to reveal a sonogram picture.

Ronda and Travis revealed their pregnancy news in a video on Instagram back in April, and their daughter is due to make her grand entrance into the world in late September.

The pair wed in August 2017.