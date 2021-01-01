Rumer Willis responds to body shamers accusing her of appearing 'too skinny'

Rumer Willis has called out the body shamers who recently accused her of appearing "too skinny".

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a fun photo of herself posing in a yellow outfit and standing next to a suitcase, which she captioned, "Leaving on a (jet plane). And honestly, I really don't know if I'll be back again."

But while the majority of Rumer's followers posted positive comments, a few claimed she looked too thin and needed "to eat". Responding to the critics on Wednesday, the 32-year-old uploaded a lengthy message to her Instagram Stories in which she insisted she wouldn't stand for any type of body shaming.

"After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed 'cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life," she began. "Even though you may think it's your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read...it's not."

Rumer, who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, went on to note that posting a number of comments about someone's physical shape or diet on social media isn't helpful.

"If I was really struggling with any kind of food issues (which I'm gratefully not) coming for me in my comments and telling me how I'm too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming. If you were actually concerned for my health and welfare or anyone you think may be actually struggling send them a dm (direct message) and have a private conversation and really ask how they are doing and if they would like support instead of posting inflammatory public comments," the star continued, before concluding: "Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for."