Quentin Tarantino: 'I should have done more to stop Harvey Weinstein'

Quentin Tarantino regrets not doing more to stop producer Harvey Weinstein's bad behaviour when they worked on films together.

The disgraced movie mogul is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and criminal sexual assault, and the filmmaker has admitted he could have done more to let Weinstein know that his actions were deplorable.

"He was a f**ked-up father figure," Tarantino said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I wish I had done more... I wish I had talked to the guy. I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation.

"I didn't know about any rapes or anything like that... I chalked it up to the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. He was making unwanted advances. That's how I looked at it.

"I wish I had sat him down and gone, 'Harvey, you can't do this, you're gonna f**k up everything'. I don't think anybody talked to him about it... Everybody who was in his orbit knew about it (misconduct)."

But Tarantino insisted few people were aware of "anything about rapes".

The director's former girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, was one of the women who spoke out against Weinstein after the publication of a damning expose on the film producer's behaviour in 2017.

At the time, Tarantino said, "I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn't second hand. I knew he did a couple of these things."

Sorvino claimed Weinstein arrived at her apartment uninvited on more than one occasion and tried to force himself upon her. After refusing his advances several times, she alleged the producer helped blacklist her in Hollywood by telling filmmakers she was difficult to work with.