Cate Shortland hints at Black Widow sequel

Cate Shortland thinks there could be a 'Black Widow' sequel without Scarlett Johansson.

The 52-year-old director has helmed the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, which sees Scarlett playing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow for the last time, and believes that another film is possible with the focus on a separate character.

Asked if a sequel could happen, Cate told RadioTimes.com: "I think following a different character, yes.

"I think Scarlett is really happy that she's leaving the party, you know, and she's not the last to leave. She decided she wanted to go. And I don't think she would want to come back at the moment."

The director refused to speculate on whether Florence Pugh's younger assassin Yelena Belova would be a central figure in a new film, insisting that she was only focused on the current blockbuster.

Cate shared: "My focus was on 'Black Widow', and what the characters are doing within our story. So I wasn't focused on Florence outside of that."

The Australian filmmaker made her blockbuster debut on 'Black Widow' and would love to helm another Marvel project.

She said: "I mean, all the beautiful fights and the spectacle, and I think just creating something really fun and joyous is pretty addictive. So yeah, I would do it again. Yes.

"I feel really happy about it. Usually I feel dread when I have something coming out, but this time, I feel really happy. I think because it was such a group effort."

Cate also revealed that she wants to see more of David Harbour's soldier Alexi/Red Guardian.

Asked about returning characters, she said: "I don't have a crystal ball.

"Though I think Alexi has so much charisma and is so funny... and he has declared he wants a battle with Captain America."