Yvonne Strahovski expecting second baby

Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with baby number two.

The Handmaid's Tale star revealed that she and husband Tim Loden are expecting a sibling for two-year-old son William as she showed off her baby bump at the premiere of her new movie, The Tomorrow War, on Wednesday night.

Wearing a sleek white dress, Yvonne placed her hands on her stomach to draw attention to her burgeoning bump as she posed for photographers at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her happy news, Yvonne revealed she's about halfway through the pregnancy, and is expecting another son.

"I'm having a boy! You heard it first!" she grinned.

Yvonne has yet to comment on the baby news on her social media pages, which she used to announce the arrival of baby William in October 2018.

"My heart has melted in a billion pieces a thousand times already. We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy," she wrote at the time. "Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"

Yvonne and actor husband Tim married in 2017.