Amber Heard is a new mum

Amber Heard has become a mother for the first time.



The Aquaman star kept her baby plans under wraps from the press, but on Thursday, she revealed that she welcomed a daughter named Oonagh Paige Heard in April.



Announcing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote: "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."



Friends of the star told The New York Post that baby Oonagh arrived via surrogate.



And in her own post, Amber - who has been dating actress and cinematographer Bianca Butti - opened up about her decision to raise her daughter "on her own terms".



"I'm so excited to share this news with you," the 35-year-old explained. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.



"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.



"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."



Amber's baby joy comes after a difficult 2020 during which she faced her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a U.K. High Court as part of a libel claim he made against The Sun newspaper.



The former couple, who separated in 2016, made bitter accusations of abuse against each other in court, but Johnny lost his case, with a judge ruling that the publication's claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star was violent towards her were "substantially true".