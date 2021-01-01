Prince William and Prince Harry unite to unveil Princess Diana statue

Prince William and Prince Harry have united in London to unveil a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.



The brothers stepped out together for a ceremony held within the redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday, with the event coinciding with what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.



After pulling a green sheet off the bronze statue, which depicts Diana standing with three children and was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, William and Harry took a few minutes to admire the work.



While neither royal spoke during the ceremony, they later released a joint statement in which they described the statue as a symbol of their mother's "life and legacy".



"Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character - qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," they said. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."



William and Harry were joined at the event by Diana's siblings - Charles Spencer, Sarah McCorquodale, and Jane Fellowes.



The outward show of unity comes after Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who are now based in California, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March where they claimed they had been abandoned in terms of emotional and financial support whilst they were undertaking royal duties. In addition, Harry has hinted at tension between himself and his older brother in recent interviews.



Diana died in a car crash at the age of 36 in 1997.