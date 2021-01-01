Noel Clarke's Crongton Knights adaptation shelved following sexual misconduct scandal

BBC bosses have shelved work on an adaptation of Alex Wheatle's book Crongton Knights after producer Noel Clarke was accused of sexual misconduct.



Clarke and his staffmembers at Unstoppable Film & Television picked up the rights to the young adult novel and were developing the project when the star was accused of inappropriate behaviour in a The Guardian expose.



The actor and producer, who has denied any wrongdoing, has lost a series of projects as a result of the drama - including, now, Crongton Knights.



"We are not progressing any projects with Noel Clarke at this time," a BBC spokesman tells Deadline.



Sky bosses have also cancelled the fourth season of Clarke's hit drama series Bulletproof.



Crongton Knights, which won The Guardian Children Fiction's Prize in 2016, documents life on a fictional estate and the adventures of a youth who finds himself dodging peers on a power trip and a notoriously violent gangster.