Olivia Munn slams 'incorrect' rumours about her personal life

Olivia Munn has shot down "incorrect" rumours about her personal life, following speculation she is dating comedian John Mulaney.

In a new interview with New Beauty, the actress opened up about the reports of a budding romance, confessing she is frustrated with what is being written about her relationship status.

"I think what’s more surprising is how much is incorrect," she said.

"There is so much attention on things that aren’t the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you’re accused of being messy or just not believed. I’ve gotten used to it, but it hasn’t made it easier."

Olivia's comments come just days after she was spotted stepping out with John for the first time. The stars were seen enjoying lunch at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles on 26 June.

Sources close to Olivia previously told E! News that she has known John "for a while and always been friendly".

John recently split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, with the comedian entering rehab back in December for alcohol and drug abuse issues.