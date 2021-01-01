Chris Pratt thrilled with 'original' The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt wanted to do something "original" with 'The Tomorrow War' rather than going back to an existing fracnhise.

The 42-year-old actor stars in the sci-fi action film as science teacher Dan Forester and was excited to star in a fresh movie.

Chris – who serves as an executive producer on the flick – told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was looking to do something original – the trouble with doing something original is oftentimes they're smaller budgets because the studio doesn't want to take a risk on something that doesn't have reach like a Marvel movie or a 'Jurassic World' movie or something based on a toy – my bread and butter.

"But this script was so good, it had everything and it was also big. I read it, and I read tons of stuff that's about aliens and time travel and soldiers and most of it sucks, and then I read this and was like, 'Oh my god, this is freaking great, let's set it up.'

"And we set it up and got to make it. How lucky am I that I get something made that probably wouldn't have been made without me?"

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor explained that he dived "head-first" into his responsibilities as an executive producer.

Chris said: "It's been a while since I felt like I had so much to learn. On this one I sure did. I jumped in head-first. You've got to get in much earlier, stay much longer, be responsible for creative decisions outside of just your own performance; I loved it."

The film is being released on Amazon Prime as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and director Chris McKay feels privileged that the film will be seen across the globe.

He said: "We're in a world right now where (with) a big original sci-fi movie, there's a bunch of known properties that are coming in for a landing in theatres weekend after weekend.

"To be able to be a filmmaker who can have a dialogue with audiences in 240 countries at one time... that's also a very exciting proposition and I feel very lucky."