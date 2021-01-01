Taika Waititi breaks silence over Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson snaps

Taika Waititi has spoken for the first time about the headline-hitting pictures of him cosying up to both Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson.

The 45-year-old Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker was snapped cosying up to his Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa and his new girlfriend, British pop star Rita, on the balcony of his Sydney, Australia home back in May, and the images hit headlines around the world.

Asked if he was upset about the amount of attention the snaps received during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Taika replied: "Not really. I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

The New Zealand director was linked to Rita back in April and their romance seemed to be confirmed in May when they were photographed leaving Taika's seaside home in Bondi Beach to grab breakfast.

At the time, he was shooting Thor: Love and Thunder on the Gold Coast with Tessa, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, while Rita was filming The Voice Australia.

However, shooting has now wrapped on the film and Taika was back home in Auckland when he gave the interview, during which he praised the locals in Australia for welcoming the production.

"I just got very welcomed and everyone was really beautiful," he gushed. "At a time when I couldn't see my kids for almost seven months because there was no bubble, it was really nice to be surrounded by people who made me feel at home."

Taika shares two daughters with his estranged wife Chelsea Winstanley.