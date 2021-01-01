Issa Rae gives Converse classic design overhaul

Insecure star Issa Rae is showing off her design skills by helping to create a new collection of Converse sneakers.

The writer/actress has teamed up with artist Nick Fulcher to give the brand's popular Chuck 70s a revamp as part of her first customisable range under the Converse by You campaign.

Rae has incorporated various motivational phrases reflecting her views on life into the new designs, including, "Run With It," "Celebrate The Wins," "Do It All," and "Walking In Your Purpose".

Aspects of the collection, part of the Converse All Stars Program, were also inspired by Rae and Fulcher's shared Haitian heritage, and values of self-expression, creativity, and identity, reports Variety.

Rae shared: "It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and DO what it is they aspire to do. So the team took some of my personal affirmations and approaches to life, and put them into the design of the shoe."

Added Fulcher: "Collaborating with Issa felt natural. To have the opportunity to collaborate with Issa is a dream come true, not because of who she is, but what she stands for."

Issa Rae By You launched on the Converse website on Thursday.