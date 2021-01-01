Zendaya and Tom Holland seal romance rumours with a kiss

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland and Zendaya appear to have confirmed longrunning speculation of a romance after sharing a passionate kiss in Los Angeles.



The actors were photographed for the first time locking lips in Holland's Audi sports car while stopped at a red light on Thursday.



Pictures obtained by the New York Post's Page Six show the Brit tenderly holding Zendaya's face as they leaned in for a smooch, while they also enjoyed a moment of silliness as they goofed around in the car.



Holland was also snapped hanging out with Zendaya and her mother, Claire Stoermer, on the same day, suggesting the relationship is serious.



The photos emerge four years after the co-stars were first romantically linked following production on 2017's Homecoming.



At the time, they laughed off the rumours, which had indicated the pair had been enjoying secret vacations together.



"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!" Zendaya tweeted in response to the tabloid reports. "hbu (how 'bout you) @TomHolland1996 (sic)???"



"@Zendaya Does the press tour count (sic)," the actor responded.



The social media posts did little to dampen the gossip, as Zendaya and Holland were subsequently spotted at a New York City restaurant with the actress/singer's parents five months later.



However, by the summer of 2019, it appeared Holland had moved on as he was seen spending time with Olivia Bolton in London until they parted ways in April 2020.



During the same period, Zendaya was linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, with whom she vacationed in Greece and his native Australia, although he downplayed the romance rumours by claiming his pal was more like a "sister" to him.



Representatives for Holland and Zendaya have yet to comment on the relationship news, but they will soon be back on the promotional trail together as they prepare for the December release of Spider-Man: No Way Home - the third film in the current Marvel superhero series, in which they play love interests.