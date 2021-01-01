Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco to star in Pretty Little Liars reboot

Rising actors Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have been tapped to lead the reboot of teen drama Pretty Little Liars.

Zombies 2 star Kinney will portray aspiring director and horror film fan Tabby, while Kally's Mashup actress Reficco has been cast as Noa, a promising track athlete trying to turn her life around after a stint in juvenile detention, reports Deadline.

Titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it will follow a group of teenage girls tormented by a mystery person, who is determined to make the youngsters pay for a mistake their parents made 20 years earlier.

The series is expected to take on a darker storyline than the original run, which starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Holly Marie Combs, and Lucy Hale, and aired for seven seasons until 2017. It was loosely based on the book franchise of the same name by Sara Shepard.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin with his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina collaborator Lindsay Calhoon Bring, while fellow Sabrina colleague, Lisa Soper, will direct the first two episodes.

Production on the coming-of-age series is set to begin in New York later this summer.