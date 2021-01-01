Nick Cannon is a father of seven

TV personality Nick Cannon has reportedly welcomed his seventh child.



Model Alyssa Scott gave birth to a baby boy named Zen on 23 June, and shared the first photos of the newborn on Instagram late on Saturday.



"I will love you for eternity... 6.23.21," she captioned the black-and-white images.



The child's birth comes just two weeks after Scott appeared to confirm Cannon was the father of her baby as she shared a snap of the pair on America's Father's Day.



"Celebrating you today," she wrote alongside the picture, which showed her displaying her bump in a blue dress, with Cannon - looking away but his identity clear - placing his hands gently on her stomach.



Cannon, who was first linked to Scott in October, has yet to comment on the latest addition to his rapidly growing brood.



A week before their Father's Day reveal, The Masked Singer host welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.



In December, he also became a dad to a daughter named Powerful Queen with his former girlfriend, Brittany Bell, the mother of his four-year-old son Golden, while Cannon additionally shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.