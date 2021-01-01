Julianne Moore considers term 'ageing gracefully' to be 'totally sexist'

Julianne Moore has had enough of being told she is "ageing gracefully".

In an interview for the latest issue of As If magazine, The Still Alice actress reflected on growing older and revealed that she dislikes it when people use certain phrases.

"There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'ageing gracefully.' Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about ageing, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is," the 60-year-old mused. "It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

Julianne noted that the term is typically used in reference to women, and as it places value on appearance over experience, she considers it to be "totally sexist".

In addition, the Hollywood star went on to emphasise the importance of "inner growth", and insisted education doesn't end when someone graduates from school or college.

"We have all this life left to live. How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want?" she questioned. "How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences? That's what aging should be about."