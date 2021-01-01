Chelsea Handler once took magic mushrooms with her landscaper

Chelsea Handler spent part of the Covid-19 lockdown getting high on mushrooms with her gardener.

Back at the start of the pandemic, the comedy star decided the best way to block out what was happening in the world was to take some psychedelics and relax in her garden.

"I had a blast for the first two weeks (of the pandemic)," she recently recalled to Andy Cohen during an appearance on his satellite radio show. "How many people have woken up, set their alarm to 9am on a Monday morning to wake up and take mushrooms with your landscaper? Not many people, but when you’re single, you have these opportunities.

"I only found out my landscaper liked to take mushrooms because I was taking them one morning and I was talking to what I thought were my trees in my backyard for 30 minutes until I realised it was my landscaper. And that’s when I handed him some mushrooms and we just sat there all day in the pool and talked s**t. And it was fun."

Handler is currently on the road with her Vaccinated and Horny Tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada last month.