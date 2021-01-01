Gabrielle Carteris backing Fran Drescher for top SAG-AFTRA post

Actress Gabrielle Carteris is reportedly endorsing former The Nanny star Fran Drescher to take over as president of the SAG-AFTRA union after deciding to step down after two terms.

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member previously overcame a challenge by Matthew Modine to secure a second term in the top leadership post in 2019, but she will not run for a third time.

According to Deadline, she is instead planning to back Drescher, who is said to be representing the Unite for Strength party, which has been in power since 2009.

However, if Drescher does throw her hat into the ring, she will face a battle with Modine, the head of the anti-union party Membership First, who has recruited actress Joely Fisher as his running mate.

Representatives for Carteris and Drescher have yet to comment on the news, but the official list of candidates for the top union job will be released next week, ahead of a summer election.